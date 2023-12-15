If it looks too good to be true, it might be a scam: Calgary police warn holiday shoppers

The holidays are in full swing, and unfortunately so are scammers.

Whether online or on the phone, getting duped may be easier than ever.

The Calgary police issued a few holiday crime prevention tips Friday, designed to help Calgarians make sure they don’t fall victim to a scam.

Santi Morgan received a call she thought she was waiting for.

“We’re going to make your Christmas amazing this year, you’re going to get that 10K in your account you get your credit increased,” Morgan said.

All she had to to do was pass along her banking info – until she was informed that her credit ranking didn’t qualify for the money, but that if she bought a gift card in good faith with money sent to her, she would.

She bought a $155 gift card, then sent the scammers a photo. Shortly after, she was told to spend another $400. She realized they never sent her money – and never would.

“They caught me in that perfect time,” Morgan said. “Especially if you’re in that vulnerable state, where you’re thinking like you know what, you want to build your credit, all you could think is the positive without realizing that someone is taking advantage of you.”

NOT ALONE: CALGARY BBB

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says Morgan’s not alone.

“We are seeing it more often and it’s really unfortunate, especially this time of year,” said Mary O’Sullivan Andersen, the present and CEO of BBB Calgary.

The scammer claimed they were associated with the BBB and several major banks. The BBB advises people to follow up on that information and also when someone is asking for your personal information, that’s when it’s time to take a step back.

“Act now, purchase a gift card, and turn over a gift card’ – any of those (directions) should just be signs to slow down,” Andersen said.

Meanwhile, cyber security experts warn Canadians to be cautious online at this time of year, with the rise in artificial intelligence scams becoming more sophisticated – all the more reason to be skeptical of deals on social media or through email.

“They are looking for a deal and they see something that just looks too good to be true – (and) it probably is,” said Robert Falzon, the head of engineering at Check Point Canada.

It’s a sentiment that arrives too late in the holiday season for Morgan, but she hopes others are listening too, to avoid going through what she did.

“Give everyone a fair warning,” she said. “If it’s online and you’re giving your personal information, don’t.

“And,” she added. “If they tell you to go to a store and get a gift card, don’t!”