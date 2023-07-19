Immersive after-dark installations, pyrotechnics and performances: Inside Beakerhead 2023
Organizers have unveiled plans for Beakerhead 2023, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.
The annual festival, launched in 2013, is a celebration of art, science and engineering.
This year, the free four-day event will take place from Sept. 14 to 17 at three locations: Contemporary Calgary, Millennium Park and the Telus Spark Science Centre.
"This year’s festival is full of immersive experiences and artistic performances that illuminate science, technology and engineering. Plus, a little bit of pyrotechnics," said a Wednesday news release.
Beakerhead's 2023 event will include more than 50 activities, presentations, workshops and installations.
This year, the feature attraction will be BODY, an immersive after-dark installation at Millennium Park from UK company Walk the Plank that brings visitors on a journey through the systems of the human body.
"BODY uses the latest technology to create a deeper understanding of the science of the human form through light, sound, special effects and fire," said a news release.
Back at Beakerhead’s headquarters in Telus Spark Science Centre, there will be robotics and Hack the House, where youth teams have turned a piece of furniture into a sustainably powered, rideable machine.
"We are so excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Beakerhead," said Roderick Tate, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Telus Spark Science Centre.
"As a highly-anticipated beacon of creativity, discovery and curiosity for makers, dreamers, nerds and creatives in Calgary and beyond, Beakerhead is a must attend celebration.”
For more information on Beakerhead 2023, you can visit the event's website.
