Impaired driver believed responsible for Huntington Hills crash

Police are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that heavily damaged multiple vehicles in the northwest Calgary community Huntington Hills Friday morning.

Residents in the 7100 block of Hunterview Drive N.W were out early Friday assessing the damage to their vehicles after a crash.

At about 3:55 a.m., police say a vehicle collided into six parked vehicles along the road.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. There were two other passengers in the vehicle but they ran off before police arrived.

Police say it's an ongoing investigation and it's believed the driver was impaired.

"Our curtains were closed, but we just heard the engine and screeching tires, then a big crash," said Colin Young, who lives on the street and made the initial call to 911.

"They certainly made a mess here, that's for sure."

Young says he's lived in his home for eight years and has had his car hit before, but it was nothing like this.

They say their cars were parked along the street and were hit by someone driving by.

Five cars are heavily damaged, with some being hit so hard they were pushed onto the sidewalk.

Shattered glass, popped tires and other car parts littered the road.

The people who live on the street spent much of the morning outside talking to their insurance providers.

As of 6 a.m., the cars were being put on flatbeds and traffic was being let through.