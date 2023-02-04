Indigenous, Chinese-Canadian communities celebrate Lunar New Year at Club 88 event

Hal Eagletail at the Club 88 event held at the Regency Palace restaurant Friday in Calgary's Chinatown Hal Eagletail at the Club 88 event held at the Regency Palace restaurant Friday in Calgary's Chinatown

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina