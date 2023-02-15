Indigenous-led theatre company Making Treaty 7 turns 10, throws a party for the city

The set of Making Treaty 7's O'kosi, at the Pumphouse through Oct.1 The set of Making Treaty 7's O'kosi, at the Pumphouse through Oct.1

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina