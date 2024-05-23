Inglewood Aquatic Centre to close in December

Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.

On Wednesday, officials said the Inglewood Aquatic Centre will shut down on December 22, 2024.

"We're grateful we've been able to provide services at this facility to Calgarians for over 60 years. From swimming lessons to birthday celebrations to various events, we take great pride in fostering memorable experiences and contributing positively to the well-being of our community," said Heather Johnson, the city’s director of recreation and social programs.

The facility, at 1527 17 Ave. S.E., reduced operating hours to three days a week last season.

The Inglewood Aquatic Centre is one of more than a dozen city facilities needing major electrical repairs, officials said Thursday.

The cost to repair the Inglewood pool would be at least $600,000 and would have taken three months to complete.

"Moreover, there's a chance that further repairs would be required because of the facility's age," Johnson said.

The facility has exceeded its expected lifespan by 20 years, she added.

According to the city's website, the centre featured a six-lane, 25-metre pool ranging in depth from one to three metres with an aquatic climbing wall.

It also had a dry sauna and multi-purpose room.

In 2021, city council voted to approve a $200,000 grant to help keep the pool, which is more than 50 years old, open.

During the debate at the time, council discussed the building's efficiency, its age, whether it could be maintained and if it still generated a profit.

The City of Calgary also handed $200,000 to the Beltline Pool, which allowed that facility to chart a different path by removing its pool and replace it with a new gym.

The final decision to close the Inglewood Aquatic Centre was made in 2021 after council approved an expansion of MNP Community and Sport Centre.

The $57-million expansion project at MNP is expected to break ground this summer and is anticipated to be completed in 2027.