    • Police seek dash-cam footage in investigation of shooting death of 19-year-old

    Calgary police would like to speak to the drivers of the vehicles who may have information concerning the shooting death of 19-year-old Jordan Leinen on July 20 in Calgary's northeast. (Photo: Courtesy Calgary police) Calgary police would like to speak to the drivers of the vehicles who may have information concerning the shooting death of 19-year-old Jordan Leinen on July 20 in Calgary's northeast. (Photo: Courtesy Calgary police)
    Police are reaching out to the public to ask for assistance in its investigation of the death of 19-year-old Jordan Leinen, who police say was shot between 5:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, on the northbound off-ramp from Deerfoot Trail N.E. to 32 Avenue N.E.

    Jordan Leinen, 19, was killed in a shooting in the community of Vista Heights on July 20. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

    Police believe the vehicle the victim was in, a white 2008 Acura MDX, turned onto westbound 32 Avenue N.E., and the driver headed to Foothills Medical Centre.

    Anyone who has dashcam footage from the 32 Avenue N.E. and Deerfoot Trail N.E. interchange is asked to contact police. They are also interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident.

    Police are also looking for the drivers of a number of vehicles they say were around the SUV at the time of the shooting, including a black four-door sedan, a white pickup truck and a white SUV.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

