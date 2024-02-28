Inmate involved in fight at Drumheller Institution dies in hospital, RCMP investigating

Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of an inmate at the Drumheller Institution this week.

Officers were called to the medium-security prison at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 for reports of a medical emergency.

RCMP say there was a fight that left a 34-year-old inmate with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

Correctional Service Canada identified the inmate as Abdirahman Mahamed.

At the time of death, Mahamed had served nine months of a sentence of three years and four months for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation from Drumheller RCMP.

The town of Drumheller is located about 115 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.