CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames will enter the 2020-2021 season with Geoff Ward at the helm after the organization announced the decision to make permanent his status as head coach.

Ward was promoted from associate coach to interim bench boss in November 2019 following the resignation of Bill Peters amidst allegations Peters had used racial slurs years earlier during his time in the AHL.

Under Ward, the Flames had a 25-15-3 regular season record and qualified for the playoffs after disposing of the Winnipeg Jets in the best-of-five play-in series.

The Flames faltered in the opening round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing to the Dallas Stars in six games.

Terms of Ward's contract have not been released.

Prior to joining the Flames ahead of the 2018-2019 season, Ward served as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins and was a head coach in the AHL, ECHL and OHL.