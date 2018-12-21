It’s been almost a year since a baby was found dead near some recycling bins behind a grocery store in the city’s northwest and police are putting out another appeal to the public for information on the case.

“Right now we are facing investigative challenges and we need community help to push this investigation forward,” said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Homicide Unit.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot behind the Bownesian Grocer, near Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W., at about 11:30 p.m. on December 24, 2017 after a resident found the body of an infant.

“The baby death has had a tremendous effect on our first responders, witnesses and investigators from the Homicide Unit. The baby who died, has affectionately been known as ‘Baby Eve’ to our first responders and we certainly continue to investigate and hopefully bring closure to this file,” said Schiavetta.

Police say the baby was born about 24 hours before she was found and evidence at the scene suggested that the mother may have needed medical attention.

“Currently we are still in the process of identifying the mother,” said Schiavetta. “I think it’s important to the community. I think it’s very important that we bring closure to our first responders, the witnesses that reported this to police. Right now the baby is still with the office of the chief medical examiner and it’d be great to bring closure to this file and have this infant given a proper burial.”

The mother has not been located and police say they have reviewed 60 tips over the last year but so far none have been able to advance the investigation.

“Right now we’re not receiving much information from the community and that’s why we’re here today, at the one year anniversary, to promote this case and hopefully bring it closer to a successful conclusion in the sense that we have closure for everyone.”

Anyone who believes they have information on the identity of this woman or the events that led up to this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. They may also call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org