Police continue to investigate the death of an infant whose body was found in the Bowness area on Christmas Eve and have released an image of the child’s mother that was generated using DNA phenotyping.

The baby was discovered by a local resident behind a grocery store near Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. at about 11:30 p.m. on December 24, 2017.

Police believe the baby girl was born about 24 hours before she was abandoned and say there were no signs of trauma on her body.

Evidence at the scene suggested that the mother may have needed medical attention but police have been unable to locate her despite numerous pleas to the public for tips.

Police collected biological material from the scene and enlisted the help of a company in Virginia to create a scientific approximation of mother’s features.

The process uses DNA phenotyping to predict physical appearance and ancestry and police say it is the first time they have used the technology.

On Wednesday morning, police released a composite image of the baby and a likeness of the baby’s mother, but say the image produced of the child’s mother is not an exact composite sketch.

The scientific estimate shows that the mother is likely of mixed race and that she might be Metis or of indigenous decent. She is described as having fair skin, dark brown or black hair and hazel or green eyes.

Police say the baby’s death remains undetermined and that the mother is not considered a suspect.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the woman or the events that led up to this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877,They may also call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org