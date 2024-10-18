Investigation underway after early Friday robbery in Huntington Hills

An investigation is underway after a robbery that took place early Friday morning in Huntington Hills.

Around 3:05 a.m., police believe two teens were walking on Hunterview Drive N.W. when a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with three people inside pulled up next to them.

The people in the vehicle got out and one flashed what appeared to be a handgun, while demanding that one of the teens give them his iPhone, backpack and clothes.

Then teen handed them his things and was then struck in the face by one of the suspects.

The three suspects then got back into the car and drove away.

Police arrived and saw the Jetta, but when they tried to stop it, it fled, striking a police vehicle in the process.

No officers were injured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police are looking for three teenage boys who were in the Jetta. One is described as a 17-year-old who is around 6’ tall, with muscular build and light skin tone. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black gloves and face mask covering his mouth and nose.

The second is a 17-year-old with dark skin tone and dreadlocks, who was wearing a grey hoodie.

The third is a 15-year-old with dark skin tone and a heavy build who wore a blue hoodie and face mask covering his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.