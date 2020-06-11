CALGARY -- Authorities in southern Alberta are seeking the rightful owner of a bright green dune buggy that was found abandoned near a rural road in Cypress County.

Redcliff RCMP say the vehicle was found on Township Road 110 near Range Road 65 on June 1.

Officials say it did not bear any markings or anything that could identify the registered owner.

It has since been towed to a secured lot while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288 and ask to speak to Staff Sgt. Sean Maxwell.

Cypress County is located in southeast Alberta and encompasses both the city of Medicine Hat and town of Redcliff.