Food bank teams up with Calgary Co-op and transit to stuff a bus to help those in need of food support

The Calgary Food Bank and Calgary Co-Op are teaming up Saturday to stuff a bunch of buses with a little boost from the mayor.

Saturday, Calgarians are invited to donate non-perishable items at your local Co-op to support those in need of food support.

“Now more than ever before, we need Calgarians to support this work and give what they can, how they can,” said Calgary Food Bank president and CEO, Melissa From in a media statement. “The Calgary Food Bank has been working with a wide range of community supporters since the doors opened more than 40 years ago, and without them, we simply could not feed the number of people we do each week.

"It cannot be overstated," she added,, "how important these long-standing partnerships are to help us with our mission to make food accessible to everyone in our city."

Volunteers from Calgary Transit, Annie Banister Girl Guides, and the Calgary Food Bank will be on hand to assist the 32nd annual Stuff-a-Bus day.

Hundreds of volunteers will be on hand at Calgary Co-Op locations Saturday helping to stuff a bus for the Calgary Food Bank. (Photo: X@BraesideCommunityAssociation)

Prepacked food bundles are available at Calgary Co-op locations, or funds can be donated there or online. Every dollar donated can be used by the food bank to distribute $3.50 worth of food.

Stuff-a-Bus also marks the opening day of the 36th Mayor’s Food Drive. Mayor Jyoti Gondek will help stuff a bus and kick off the “councillor’s challenge,” which encourages everyone on city council to help stuff a bus too.

"Affordability is a top concern for residents and city council in Calgary,” Gondek said. “It is certain to be top of mind as we begin budget deliberations on November 18. As we approach the holiday season, I urge everyone who has the means this year to support the Mayor’s Food Drive.

“Together, we can ensure that our neighbours have food security during these challenging times.”

The Food Bank’s wish list of non-perishable items can be found here.

For more information about the Calgary Food Bank’s Stuff-a-Bus campaign, go here.