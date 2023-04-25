'It's deafening': Okotoks man doesn't relish living near pickleball court
An Okotoks man says the noise from a nearby pickleball court is so loud it might force him to move.
Robert Burns says he spent over 20 years building his home on Mountain street, a quiet tree-lined street on the north side of the town.
Now, he says rising noise levels from the court behind his home are ruining his quality of life.
"We can't sit out here in the yard anymore," he said. "Inside, you have to have music on or some kind of background noise."
"It goes straight through the windows, and if you want to lay down and have a little nap or something, you’ve got to turn the radio on."
The pickleball court is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and Burns says it is often in use that entire time.
Robert Burns complains the pickleball courts near his Okotoks home are too loud. Unlike tennis, which is played with a mesh racket and soft ball, pickleball is played with both a hard racket and a hard ball, making it much louder.
"Even one or two paddles is loud. It's the tone of it, the hard paddle and the hard ball, (the) plastic ball, is a very annoying sound," said Burns
"When you get a dozen of them on there, it's deafening."
On Monday, Burns appeared before Okotoks town council where he called for the community to move the pickle ball courts to a setting further away from homes.
In his presentation, he quoted pickleball referee and engineer Bob Unetich, who wrote an article in Pickleball Magazine saying pickleball sounds are typically 70 decibels at about 100 feet (30.5 metres) from the strike of the ball.
In the article, Unetich noted typical residential noise levels are about eight times lower (40 Db).
Robert Burns complains the pickleball courts near his Okotoks home are too loud. Burns also pointed out to council that in other jurisdictions where similar concerns have been raised, they have been settled through the courts.
"I don't want to see pickleball stopped, though," Burns said.
"In an Ontario case, a judge put a lock on the courts immediately, and the town was scrambling to try to find a place for pickleball as well.
"I hope this town doesn't get to that point, where a judge has to intervene and shut things down with nowhere to go for the pickleball courts."
Okotoks does have a noise bylaw, but at the Monday’s meeting, councillors heard that no noise testing has been done near the pickleball courts.
During the meeting, councillors committed to studying the noise and working with pickleball stakeholders on a mitigation plan.
That report is due back at town council on June 12.
Burns says he has consulted a lawyer but has not filed a suit against the town.
He says if nothing is done to quell the noise by August, he will have to reassess his options.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada’s increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
Edmonton
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Vancouver
-
B.C. strata ordered to pay condo owner $19K in damages after dispute over exemption to rental rules
A Vancouver strata that denied a condo owner's request for an exemption to rental rules has been ordered to pay over $19,000 in damages, in a decision that describes the council's conduct as "insensitive, stubborn and high-handed."
-
Park board passes new rules for appropriate swimwear at Vancouver public pools
There are now guidelines for what you can and can’t wear at public pools in Vancouver after the Park Board voted to approve a new policy Monday.
-
1 person hospitalized after falling off overpass and onto train tracks in East Vancouver
A rescue operation in East Vancouver Monday ended in an individual being taken to hospital in stable condition, according to first responders.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unbelievably upsetting': Residents unsure of what's next and who's to blame after Langford highrise evacuated
Emotions are running high as hundreds of people vacate a troubled highrise in Langford due to "life-safety" concerns with the structure.
-
Missing Ontario woman located safe in B.C.
A 55-year-old woman from Ontario who was without contact with her family for more than a week has been located safe in B.C., according to RCMP on Vancouver Island.
-
Police scold men who brought airsoft rifle to Saanich park
Saanich police are issuing a reminder after officers were called to a popular beach in the Gordon Head area for reports of two men carrying a gun.
Toronto
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy at Old Mill subway station three months ago.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Ottawa
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
The view from the picket line on Day 7 of the PSAC strike
After a full week of the PSAC strike, some strikers say they want to return to work, while others will stay as long as needed.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'I'm very upset': Waterloo parent takes issue with handling of air filter units in school
Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
'This is everyone's dream': Sask. female hockey team excited to play in national tournament
Female hockey teams from across the country are competing for the Esso Cup National Championship in Prince Albert this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big after three-game Jeopardy streak
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a winning streak on Jeopardy.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Civil proceedings against former Regina doctor delayed over cancer treatments
A civil case brought forward against a former Regina doctor who was acquitted of sexual assault charges is on hold for medical reasons.
-
'It's frustrating': Regina police chief acknowledges need for traffic enforcement in the Greens
Chief Evan Bray elaborated on the Regina Police Service's (RPS) efforts to curb a rise in driving offences following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.