Jacob Gillis leads the Bombers past the Dawgs 8-1 in Tuesday night clash in Brooks

    A weekend of doubleheaders caught up to the Okotoks Dawgs Tuesday night, when they got bullied by the Brooks Bombers, losing 8-1.

    The road defeat came after a busy stretch that saw the Dawgs sweep a July 4 doubleheader with Edmonton, win a one-run decision July 5 before splitting a second doubleheader July 6 with the same team, before defeating the Lethbridge Bulls Monday in a 9-8 thriller.

    Jacob Gillis had four hits, three runs batted in, two stolen bases and two home runs to lead the Bombers Tuesday night.

    The lone run for the Dawgs came on a home run by Nash Crowell.

    The defeat dropped the Dawgs’ 2024 record to 26-7. Brooks improved to 11-25.

    Things don’t get any easier for the Dawgs, as they face the league-leading Sylvan Lake Gulls three times this week.

    The Gulls, at 28-7, hold a one-game lead over the Dawgs in the WCBL’s west division. They’re coming off a 13-4 win over the Gulls in Lethbridge Tuesday night.

    Game time Wednesday night in Sylvan Lake is 7:05 p.m., before the same two teams meet in Okotoks Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

