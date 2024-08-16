Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson movie begins filming in Calgary next week

A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield will begin filming in Calgary on Monday.

According to ACTRA, the film – called Die, My Love – will be in production in the city and the surrounding area from Monday, Aug. 19 to Tuesday, Oct. 8.

IMDB says the movie will tell the story of a mother struggling to maintain her sanity as she battles psychosis while living in a remote and forgotten rural area.

IMDB lists the film as a comedy, drama, horror and thriller.

Die, My Love will be directed by Lynne Ramsay, perhaps best known for her work directing the 2011 drama We Need to Talk About Kevin starring Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly and Ezra Miller.

It's also written, in part, by Ramsay, in addition to Ariana Harwicz and Enda Walsh.

Die, My Love isn't the only production filming in Calgary and the surrounding area; My Life with the Walter Boys season is filming until Nov. 15, according to ACTRA.

In addition, a miniseries about JonBenét Ramsey begins production on Sept. 4.