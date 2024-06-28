Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
The agreement is related to the case of Philip Heerema, who received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring.
Heerema admitted he used his position with the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts — which performs each year in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show — to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships between 2005 and 2014, as well as in 1992.
Justice Paul Jeffrey praised the young men who came forward and said the settlement was a fair one but does not right the wrongs that the Stampede allowed to occur.
"This is evidence of the pervasive breadth and effect of the evils of one person," Jeffrey said. "All of the pain, conflict and re-traumatizaion because of one person, but similarly what always gives the court hope is that it took one person to come forward.
"A few people came forward, spoke truth to power and enabled the justice system to engage and enabled the law to do its work," he added.
"I commend those who had the courage to do that and commend those from the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede for being here in person and expressing the genuine abhorrence you share in what happened. That also gives the court hope.
"It perhaps goes without saying, but the settlement is approved," he said, continuing. "I do find it fair and reasonable in these circumstances based on the evidence and didn't see any reason why it wouldn't satisfy that definition.
"I approve it, I find service to be good and sufficient."
The 39 members in the class-action suit will each receive between $500 and $200,000.
Twenty per cent of the money will be held in trust for any other complainants who come forward.
Carsten Jensen, who represented the complainants, said he hoped the settlement would bring some sense of closure for the victims.
"We hope to bring finality to this case and that it's a new beginning and a new future for the next generation of young Canadians," Jensen said.
"We also hope it's the beginning of a new future for the class members, many of whom have been severely impacted by Heerema and the failure of the Stampede to protect them."
Heerema admitted he used his position with the Young Canadians to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships between 2005 and 2014, as well as in 1992.
Heerema, who was named in the class action, was granted day parole in January and admitted during his hearing that there were other victims who did not come forward.
There are about 300 plaintiffs that could be eligible for some of the money.
Jensen said the bulk of the settlement will go to about two dozen individuals who were more seriously impacted by their experiences with Heerema.
“There will be a point system established based on the relative harm and the remaining funds will be distributed to the most harmed members in accordance with that point system"
'Not proportionate'
The Stampede has promised to introduce programs including trauma-informed youth and program leadership for staff, but several victims said the Stampede hadn't done enough.
"$9.5 million is not proportionate to the impact this had to me and my friends in the Young Canadians," said one victim in a statement he hoped to read in court. "The Stampede has deferred accountability and dragged this on for so many years, some class members have lost the will to live.
"To me, the Stampede has received the bulk discount for turning a blind eye to child abuse for decades.
"The statements and agreements online make it clear that the Calgary Stampede insurance companies are the ones paying the $9.5 million."
"This is not the Calgary Stampede taking accountability for their mistakes," he said. "The Calgary Stampede is deferring to their insurance companies to foot the bill.
"The Calgary Stampede should top up the amount to show the community they are taking full accountability."
Timeline
A second victim, who supported the settlement, criticized the length of time it took to reach it.
"As one of the early individuals who came forward in 2012, my involvement has been deeply personal and profoundly painful. Due to long legal proceedings spanning a decade, I was required to revisit my trauma and repeatedly faced revictimization, deepening the hurt and delaying my own healing journey," he said.
"The constant delays and the endless wait for justice have left me and other victims in a state of limbo, where closure seems impossible," he continued. "Despite the severity of his actions, Heerema has been released back into the community, a stark reminder of how unresolved this situation remains for so many of us."
"The Calgary Stampede was such a huge part of my life," he added, "and this time of year reminds me of the deep pain and the harm the Stampede's decades of inaction caused the community.
"The Calgary Stampede must recognize the deep, lasting impact of this case in our lives. The settlement offers a chance for us to begin the healing process and move forward with our lives.
"This situation also highlights the urgent need for legal reforms, such as timely proceedings, victim-centred approaches, and trauma-informed practices, to prevent revictimization and ensure justice for all survivors. I urge all parties involved to act with the urgency and compassion this situation demands, allowing me and so many others to finally find the closure we need to heal."
'Deeply sorry'
Cory Ryan, a laywer for the Stampede, said the organization was deeply sorry.
"The thrust of our defence was predicated on the fact that no policy, safeguards or practices would have allowed us to stop the covert actions of Mr. Heerema," he said. "He acted outside of the scope of his employment, safeguards and policies established by the Stampede.
"We appreciate that this ($9.5-million) settlement does not right the wrongs, but we hope this helps class members seek treatment, heal and move forward with their lives."
"The Stampede defendants are deeply sorry," he added. "We acknowledge that we failed class members and accept responsibility for the harm suffered.
"Since 2014, we've made operational changes that focus on wellness and caring. They are monitored and reviewed regularly by third-party experts. We are establishing trauma-informed training and youth serving programs.
"We thank the class members for driving institutional change and for making sure this never happens again."
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
DEVELOPING Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says
A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan to become first woman to lead Canadian Armed Forces
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named Canada's new Chief of the Defence Staff, CTV News has learned, making her the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces.
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Nenshi, Smith hit Ponoka Stampede in wake of UCP attack ads on new Alberta NDP leader
This year's Ponoka Stampede parade marked the first time Premier Danielle Smith and new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi attended the same event since Nenshi won his party's leadership contest nearly a week ago.
-
Murder charge laid in Whyte Avenue apartment killing
One person has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Whyte Avenue apartment earlier this week.
Lethbridge
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service offering $10K signing bonus to bolster staff
Just months away from taking over as the police of jurisdiction, the Surrey Police Service is putting up some cash in hopes of recruiting more officers.
-
B.C. real estate agent failed to disclose dozens of criminal charges, regulator finds
A former real estate agent committed professional misconduct when he failed to inform provincial licensing authorities that he had been charged with crimes, the B.C. Financial Services Authority has ruled.
-
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.
-
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
-
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion
The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Regina
-
Domestic violence resource card initiative develops in southern Saskatchewan
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
-
'It's problematic': Frustration growing as Regina city council meetings drag on, tabled items pile on
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Toronto
-
Group which operates Revue Cinema obtains court injunction to stay open
The non-profit group which runs Toronto's oldest operating movie theatre says it will remain open after receiving a court injunction halting an eviction next week.
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
New tow truck requirements kick in, as province takes oversight of troubled industry
The Ontario government says it is cracking down on fraudulent tow truck drivers with a new certification requirement it calls a first among Canada's provinces.
Montreal
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Habs choose forward Ivan Demidov with 5th pick in NHL Draft; Celine Dion makes the announcement
The Montreal Canadiens selected forward Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night at The Spere in Las Vegas.
-
Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
Atlantic
-
'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
75-year-old man charged with impaired driving in N.S. highway collision
A 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., is facing multiple impaired driving offences in connection to a three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke that hospitalized five people on Thursday.
-
Four firearms missing after N.S. business break-in
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for four firearms after a break-in at a Whycocomagh business on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Plan to improve section of Route 90 clears hurdle at Winnipeg City Council
A $586-million plan to widen and improve a section of Route 90 has cleared a hurdle at city hall, though it still remains unclear how the upgrades will be paid for.
-
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
-
Southern Manitoba gets soaking Friday
Some parts of the province got as much as 52 millimetres of rain Friday.
Ottawa
-
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
-
Braeside's Dean Letourneau expected to be drafted into the NHL
It's a big moment for Ottawa Valley hockey player Dean Letourneau, who is expected to be selected in tonight's NHL draft.
-
Carleton MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgement'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus due to "serious lapses in judgement."
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
Barrie
-
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
-
Here's what police want you to know about the Investment Scam
Police are warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake promises and guarantees that can ultimately result in loss of money.
Kitchener
-
Showdown momentarily delays – but doesn’t stop – Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it played out at Stratford City Hall.
-
Beef farmers worry about impact of ongoing Cargill strike in Guelph, Ont.
The strike at the Cargill Dunlop meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont. has now entered its second month. We find out how farmers are coping with the disruption.
-
University of Waterloo reflects one year after hate-motivated stabbing spree
Exactly one year after a hate-motivated triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, members of the school community are reflecting on what’s changed over the last year and what work still needs to be done.
London
-
Sentencing delayed for London man who crashed stolen pick-up truck, killing one
The sentencing hearing for a London man found guilty of crashing a stolen pick-up truck and killing a woman has been delayed. Earlier this year 39-year-old Shawn Tinning plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash.
-
Expanding basic needs supports for homeless Londoners on hold until federal funding approved
City council has delayed the expansion of outreach service that provides basic needs to Londoners experiencing homelessness because the timeline to receive new federal funding for the program remains unknown.
-
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.
Windsor
-
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
-
Lake St. Clair rebounds to offer plush fishing for world championship
Andrea Cavallini is one of 52 competitors at the Hobie Fishing World Championships in the town of Tecumseh. He is here from Tuscany, Italy and caught a 21 inch bass this morning, one of the biggest catches of the day.
-
Wheatley demolition complete, but cleanup continues as businesses reopen following 2021 explosion
Another small business in downtown Wheatley has reopened it's doors nearly 3 years after the 2021 hydrogen sulfide gas leak explosion.