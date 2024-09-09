CALGARY
Calgary

    • Judge expected to sentence protesters at Coutts border protest

    Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators leave in a truck convoy after blocking the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Feb. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    A judge is expected to hand down sentences today for two men convicted for their roles in the 2022 Coutts, Alta., border blockade.

    Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were convicted last month of public mischief over $5,000 and possessing a firearm dangerous to the public peace. Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

    A jury found them not guilty of the most serious charge they faced: conspiracy to murder police officers.

    The men were charged after RCMP found guns, ammunition and body armour in trailers near the blockade at the key Canada-U.S. border crossing.

    The blockade was one of several held across the country to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.

    The Crown argued the two men should serve nine-year prison sentences.

    "Mr. Carbert and Mr. Olienick believed they were at war. They were prepared to die for their cause. The very real risk is that a firefight would have occurred," Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston told the sentencing hearing in August.

    "It sounds like something we hope doesn't happen in our country. But the reality is it did, and it happened in southern Alberta."

    Olienick and Carbert have been in custody since they were arrested in February 2022.

    Their lawyers have recommended they be sentenced to time already served.

    Two other protesters charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the blockade pleaded guilty earlier this year to lesser charges.

    Christopher Lysak was sentenced to three years for possession of a restricted firearm in an unauthorized place. Jerry Morin was sentenced to three-and-a-half years for conspiracy to traffic firearms.

    Those sentences amounted to time the men had already served.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Overnight fire at controversial Barrie park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News