Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
A story of femmes fatales, government conspiracies, the devil, and an armed invasion leading to a dystopian future has been playing out for seven weeks in a Lethbridge courtroom.
This week, jurors in Lethbridge, Alta., are slated to begin deliberating the fate of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.
The two are on trial in Court of King’s Bench, charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in early 2022.
The barricade of trucks and other vehicles halted traffic at the busy Alberta-United States border crossing for two weeks to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.
Carbert and Olienick were charged after RCMP seized weapons, body armour and ammunition in trailers near the blockade along with a firearms licence in Carbert's name.
They later located more weapons, buckets of ammunition, and two pipe bombs at Olienick's home.
The Crown has presented witness and physical evidence to argue that Olienick and Carbert conspired to kill police.
Three female undercover officers, who posed as volunteers during the protest, befriended Olienick and testified he spoke extensively about having a cache of guns and ammunition -- and he spoke of hatred for police.
"[He said] this was his destiny and the war he was supposed to fight in. He once again said that he knows he's going to die for this fight,” one of the officers testified.
"Then he said he wants to kill them all.”
Olienick, she said, likened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the devil, and called the compliant Mounties the "devil's arms."
He told them he didn’t expect to survive the blockade.
Olienick's lawyer, Marilyn Burns, accused one of the officers of using feminine wiles to get information out of her client even though such action is ethically and legally out of bounds.
Burns pointed to heart emojis on text messages between the officer and Olienick.
The officer said the heart messages indicated she liked the message, not the messenger.
“But it can also mean two people loving each other,” said Burns.
"I’m not sure how other people interpret it,” replied the officer.
The lawyer pushed on: “It should have been apparent to you that Tony was beginning to be interested in having a relationship with you that was beyond friendly.”
The officer replied, “I didn’t feel that way. That wasn’t the impression I was getting.”
Burns continued: “You were flirting with him.”
In a videotaped interrogation by police after his arrest, Olienick said he and his comrades only wanted to play the role of protectors for the people in Coutts.
He said he was dismayed after learning the blockade was over. It ended peacefully when police made arrests.
“I’m sorry, God,” Olienick is seen telling the walls of the empty interrogation room.
Olienick told police the goal was to take a stand against a takeover of Canadian freedoms by tyrants, including United Nations troops and Chinese communists.
“We’ve seen it all over the world … governments do bad things," said Olienick.
On the video, Olienick rejected the allegation he would threaten officers, but qualified it by saying, “Unless you guys are shooting at us first.”
“But it wouldn’t be you guys,” he added. “It would be UN guys or Chinese."
Carbert took part in a number of text messages expressing anger over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.
A self-proclaimed 'prepper,' he told court he was prepared to head to the mountains and do whatever was necessary if someone tried to poke a COVID-19 vaccine into his arm.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
One read, “Mom, I am fine. If they start the violence, I am just telling you there will be war and casualties of war.”
The text added, “I don’t think you truly understand what this is for and about. If we lose here, I will likely die in war.”
Carbert has admitted to bringing a restricted Panther Arms AR-15 assault rifle to Coutts, which was seized by police.
Carbert said he was embarrassed that he described police officers as "losers" and “the enemy."
"Sometimes we say dumb things that we regret," he said.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday. The judge will hand the case over to the jury on Wednesday after he gives it instructions.
There originally were 12 jurors and two spares.
There is now just one spare after one was dismissed for falling asleep in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.
