Jury selected for Coutts blockade protesters accused of conspiracy to commit murder

A five-man, nine-woman jury was selected today for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers.

Mounties said at the time that they seized long guns, handguns, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and body armour.

The two accused are also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

The blockade, part of protests held against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, paralyzed the busy Canada-United States border crossing for more than two weeks.

The trial was slated to begin Monday, but the judge told the jurors it won't go ahead at that time as there are other issues to sort out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.