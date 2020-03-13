CALGARY -- The Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has made the decision to postpone jury trials and jury selections out of an abundance of caution in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials made the announcement on social media, saying all of those proceedings would be suspended until May 31.

The advisory applies to all jury trials and jury selections that have not commenced in court.

As a result, anyone who has received a jury summons to attend between now and May 31 and are not presently sitting on a case are released from that summons.

"Any counsel or juror exhibiting signs of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms should contact the court immediately to seek further instructions from the judge presiding over their case," officials say.

The Court of Queen's Bench also said it would be limiting Bar Admission ceremonies and "implementing social distancing measures in court proceedings."