Kananaskis Conservation Pass holders can register more vehicles

The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.

Alberta Parks announced Thursday that the pass will now cover up to three vehicles.

Originally, the pass only covered two vehicles and one trailer per household, but the new regulations mean that pass holders can either register three vehicles and a trailer or two vehicles and two trailers.

Officials say they made the changes because of public feedback.

The pass, which costs $15 per day or $90 for the year, helps the government pay for costs associated with conservation, public safety and services and facilities within Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley.