CALGARY -- A group of attorneys general from 21 U.S. states have sued President Joe Biden over his decision to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, but experts say it's not the news Alberta is hoping for.

The coalition, led primarily by attorneys general from Texas and Montana seeks to undo the president’s attempt to effectively cancel the $8 billion project aimed at transporting 800,000 barrels of bitumen each day from Hardisty, Alta. to Steele City, Neb.

In his filed complaint to congress, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Biden of acting “with complete disregard for the constitutional limits on his power.”

The complaint goes on to say the president “lacks the power to enact his ambitious plan to reshape the economy in defiance of Congress’ unwillingness to do so.”

Construction along the 2,735 kilometre (1,700-mile) route has since been suspended by Calgary-based TC Energy Corporation, which had plans to make the pipeline a part of a larger system of lines that would run through several U.S. states.

Biden’s executive order to cancel the Keystone XL project is an attempt to focus more on the environment and address climate change while creating greener jobs.

However, his order has since left thousands of workers unemployed, including an estimated 1,000 laid-off employees at TC Energy.

A 'PURELY POLITICAL' MOVE

Mount Royal University political science professor Keith Brownsey told CTV News on Thursday that investor confidence in the U.S. for Canadian firms in the fossil fuel industry is generally low given the Democrats hopes of reaching certain climate goals and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time, Brownsey called Paxton’s move to sue Biden ‘purely political’ given the fact that some of the 21 states involved in his complaint to Congress are not affected at all by the Keystone XL pipeline.

“That’s pretty rich coming from a Republican and we’ve just come off four years of Donald Trump, so while I take the complaint seriously, I don’t take the motives of this particularly seriously,” he said.

Brownsey went on to say that the Keystone XL pipeline won’t get built anytime soon. He noted that Alberta has no political standing and only the option to lobby Congress.

“There is hope, but not for us,” Brownsey said. “There is a chance the pipeline could be built in five years, but that time frame is further down the road than any corporation could tolerate.

“Both sides will battle this out in the courts and one side may win a few battles here and there, but it’s simply going to delay and stall the Keystone XL to the point where it is not viable.”