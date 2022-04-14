Kim's Convenience returns to stage in new ATP production

In 2012, actor James Yi found himself in Toronto during the fringe festival, when he heard about a new play no one had ever heard of.

It was called Kim's Convenience. Written by struggling actor Ins Choi, it told the story of Appa, a Korean-Canadian who owned a corner store in downtown Toronto whose work life is winding down at the same time he is forced to come to terms with the fact that neither of his adult children want to take over the family business.

Choi had the script rejected by every theatre he sent it to in Toronto, so he entered the Toronto Fringe instead, where it won an award, sold-out its run – and along the way, became a Canadian cultural sensation.

"I happened to be there by chance and got to see the production, so that was cool – and then it became a hit TV show," Yi said.

Little did Yi know at the time, but a decade later, he's playing Appa, in Alberta Theatre Project's production of Kim's Convenience, which opened Thursday night at the Martha Cohen Theatre.

And Yi remains enthralled with Kim's Convenience.

"It's extremely exciting, because I don't think I've ever seen a play quite like this before," he said, in an interview with CTV News Thursday.

"I'm not saying that because I'm in it, or anything – I say that just because it has a little bit of everything in it and I like how it's a play everybody can relate to," he said.

"Not just theatregoers or artsy people – anyone can walk in off the street and laugh and cry."

The ATP production is a transfer from Vancouver's Arts Club, with one exception.

"They had to remake a lot of the sets because of the Abbotsford floods," Yi said, of the show's distinctive look, which turns the stage into a convenience store complete with chips and soda.

As for what his favourite part of the set is?

"My favorite part of the set is the counter," he said. "That's kind of where I live. It's my throne."

Kim's Convenience runs through May 1. Tickets available at albertatheatreprojects.com