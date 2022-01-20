Lake Louise Ski Resort named Canada's best for 7th time in 9 years

CALGARY -

Lake Louise Ski Resort wins as much as Tom Brady.

The resort was named Canada's Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards for the seventh time in the past nine years, matching the number of Super Bowls won since 2001 by Brady.

What's even more impressive is that the World Ski Awards are a global initiative designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, with the winners chosen by the people who visit them – skiers, including ski tourism professionals and luxury travel customers worldwide.

"Our winners represent the very best of the global ski tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them" said Sion Rapson, the managing director of the awards. "The World Ski Awards programme received a record number of votes from ski consumers worldwide. This shows that the appetite for ski tourism has never been stronger and bodes well as the global recovery gathers momentum."

Lake Louise Ski Resort owner and President Charlie Locke said, "The Lake Louise Ski Resort has been my lifelong passion, and we're filled with pride by this recognition.

"We take a lot of pride in providing impeccable hospitality in a pristine mountain setting where our guests are wowed at every turn," he added. "We’re enjoying another incredible season and are excited to give our guests even more Lake Louise to love."