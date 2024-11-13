CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lake Louise voted 'Canada's Best Ski Resort' once again

    Skiers and snowboarders head down a run at Lake Louise Ski Resort. (Source: Lake Louise Ski Resort and Summer Gondola/Facebook) Skiers and snowboarders head down a run at Lake Louise Ski Resort. (Source: Lake Louise Ski Resort and Summer Gondola/Facebook)
    Share

    Lake Louise can once again call itself “Canada’s Best Ski Resort” after getting a prestigious awards nod.

    Lake Louise was named Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the 2024 World Ski Awards.

    The award is voted on by “hundreds of thousands of travel professionals and skiers across the globe,” according to the awards’ website.

    “This award isn’t just ours; it belongs to every skier and snowboarder who voted, cheered and shared their love for Lake Louise,” Lake Louise Ski Resort said in a post on its website.

    “Over a million votes were cast globally, making this victory even more special.”

    This is the 10th time in the past 12 years Lake Louise has captured the top spot.

    Banff Sunshine Village was also nominated for the award.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings

    The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News