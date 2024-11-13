Lake Louise voted 'Canada's Best Ski Resort' once again

Lake Louise can once again call itself “Canada’s Best Ski Resort” after getting a prestigious awards nod.

Lake Louise was named Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the 2024 World Ski Awards.

The award is voted on by “hundreds of thousands of travel professionals and skiers across the globe,” according to the awards’ website.

“This award isn’t just ours; it belongs to every skier and snowboarder who voted, cheered and shared their love for Lake Louise,” Lake Louise Ski Resort said in a post on its website.

“Over a million votes were cast globally, making this victory even more special.”

This is the 10th time in the past 12 years Lake Louise has captured the top spot.

Banff Sunshine Village was also nominated for the award.