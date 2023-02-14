Lethbridge business owner frustrated with potential parking fine hike

Lethbridge, ALTA. -

There has been some criticism about a proposed bylaw that would see higher parking fines in Lethbridge, but one business owner says it will hurt their bottom line.

The draft legislation would see fines for parking double in Lethbridge from $25 to $50.

Brad Wynder, owner of Modern Aesthetics, believes an increase fine will not only hurt his business, but his own pocketbook too.

According to Wynder, he gets a parking ticket everyday, despite the fact he pays for a monthly parking pass.

However, the pass only works in 10-hour parking zones, which he says are either always full or are too far away.

"I mean you're looking at quite a ways away for most of them. The one that's close to us that is 10 hours parking or a monthly parking pass is generally full by the time I get to work."

While he's not happy at the prospect of paying more for his own fines, he's more concerned about the potential impact on his business.

He's worried that if costumers don't want to risk the larger fine, they'll simply avoid the downtown all together.

Paying for parking and fines is a common complaint among his customers, he says.

"We always offer to pay their parking ticket if they have one," Wynder said. "It shouldn't cost them extra to see us, we need all the support we can get downtown. But with the parking increasing, it's a little bit harder to swallow throughout the year."

Both his customers and staff have experienced similar frustrations.

"When the app or the machines don't work for myself or my clients that will deter my clients away from coming back down and rebooking their appointments," said Kenzie Burt, medical esthetician at Modern Aesthetics.

The city believes the increased fine won't drive away business, but will encourage those who don't usually pay for parking to do so.

"Compliance for a $10 ticket is very low right now," said City of Lethbridge transportation manager Darwin Juell.

"We have a $25 ticket with a $15 reduction, so the net number is 10 bucks."

City council will discuss the topic of raising the parking fine Wednesday, during a session of the economic standing policy committee.