Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy

Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

The body of a student, a woman in her 20s, was found in a residence building at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday

Police said in a news release that the cause of death remains undetermined, and the death is continuing to be investigated by the homicide unit.

The victim's name has not been released.

SAIT students told CTV News at the campus that the death occurred in a room on the 19th floor of the Begin Tower.

Calgary police investigate a death at SAIT on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.Maxwell Keca lives on campus and learnt about the death in a lecture Thursday morning.

"It's sort of weird because it's like, dang, somebody died here. It's crazy man," he said. "It is definitely a lot to think about.

"Dang, that was another student; that is someone I could have passed by around campus."

Calgary police investigate a death at SAIT on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Sophia Brady, who came from Missouri for school, said she learnt about the death through social media.

"It is a little bit frightening but as of right now it doesn't seem to be criminal so that's the main thing that's keeping me settled I guess. But I'm an international student so coming here and then thinking it's going to be really safe and then having this happen is a little frightening."

Another international student, Aliraza Laghari, lives in the tower and was saddened to learn a fellow student died.

"It's a terrible thing to happen to anyone at any age but, when you’re young, it's a bit more touching and to think it’s someone probably my age, yeah it’s terrible," he said.

"I feel it living away from your parents so it's terrible for them as well so my thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"Let’s hope police get to the bottom of it and it's nothing too serious."

Supports being offered

Jill Purdy, strategic external content communications manager at SAIT, said there is an ongoing police investigation at the school and supports are being offered by the school to any students or staff who need it.

Support is available through the school's student development and counselling services.

"They are offering virtual appointments on Microsoft teams as well as in-person appointments at AA205, Heritage Hall. Students can drop in, call 403.284.7023, or connect via Microsoft Teams to access these services," the SAIT Students' Association said in an emailed statement.

Visit SAIT's student development and counselling site for more information.

The school has no further information about what happened and directed all further inquiries to CPS.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

(With files from Teri Fikowski)