Lethbridge businesses preparing for last-minute holiday shopping push

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Many Lethbridge holiday shoppers will be out in force over the next few days for their final Christmas preparations.

For many businesses, it's their most profitable time of the year.

Credit and debit card processing company Moneris says December 22 is one of the busiest shopping days of the year aside from black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But it's not just malls that are busy. Local businesses are also seeing plenty of support this Christmas.

“We have had a phenomenal response from people shopping in our store this year, best sales, record sales,” said Becca Stirling, co-owner of the Purple Hippo Boutique.

“It's at least 10 times better than our average month, it's been absolutely insane.”

But the holiday shopping season isn't done just yet. Many stores are bracing for shoppers looking for last-minute gifts.

“I feel like every day, everyone has already been in our store and that they're probably not going to come back. And then they do and we're pleasantly surprised. It's been good,” said Penny Warris, co-owner of Analog Books.

Some businesses haven't seen the same boost from the season.

Skate and snowboard shop Boarderline is seeing a slowdown in sales due to a lack of snow.

“This holiday season is a little bit different. Obviously, there's a lack of snow on the ground. People are coming in with their t-shirts and sandals. They're not looking for gloves or toques or winter jackets so it's definitely a different winter season,” said Ian Gauthier, owner of Boarderline.

The shop also believes recent downtown construction is turning consumers away from shopping downtown.

Boarderline hopes more shoppers will return to the downtown core and support local businesses.

“We just want to see everyone supporting local. All the businesses have been through a lot. With the parking adjustments all this year, the construction and no we're going into no snow,” Gauthier said.

Despite tough economic conditions, retail spending in Alberta has been up 4.9 per cent year to date in Alberta, according to ATB.

That beats the national average of 2.2 per cent.