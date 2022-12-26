Lethbridge businesses push importance of shopping local on Boxing Day

While many choose to go to the big box stores, smaller businesses in Lethbridge are emphasizing the importance of getting out and shopping local. While many choose to go to the big box stores, smaller businesses in Lethbridge are emphasizing the importance of getting out and shopping local.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina