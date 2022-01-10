Lethbridge Collegiate Institute students happy to return to class after holiday break extended by COVID-19 pandemic

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases province-wide, students at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute say they're glad to be back to in-person learning instead of being online.

"It's better being in school because you get to be with your friends" said Grade 12 student Kailee Colon.

"And also you get actual teaching instead of just being talked to by a teacher," added Colon's classmate, Rikki Halverson.

"Online requires a lot more discipline and I feel like if you don't do it right, it feels cheaper," said Grade 12 student Kale Manderville. "You don't get the experience of being in class with the teacher, having the interactions with them and asking questions."

Some students admit they are concerned about coming back, but also said they are confident in the measures schools are taking.

"I think it's pretty scary with all the cases right now coming back, and obviously there is a risk going on," said Grade 11 student Leigh Kowalchuk.

"I think our school is taking some pretty good precautions to try and keep us safe, but there's always room for improvement."

Parents that CTV News spoke with expressed their happiness to have students back in class, but said they also have concerns of their own.

"I was a little hesitant, what with the numbers rising so quickly, but at the same time, the kids need this," said Natasha Clark, whose kids are in elementary school and high school. "They really flourish from it."

Clark went on to say that the back and forth from in-person to online has been especially hard on her older kids.

"They are struggling big time with the on, off, on, off, so they were happy to know that it wasn't going to online learning because they just don't do well with that style," she told CTV News.

Officials with the Lethbridge School Division and Holy Spirit Catholic School Division both say the safety and security of staff and students are their number one priorities.

Both say if cases begin to climb within their schools, they are prepared to return to online learning if absolutely necessary.