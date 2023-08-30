Lethbridge council unanimously in favour of motion regarding zoning change to develop social housing facility

The City of Lethbridge moved a step closer to developing 30 new supportive housing units this week.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the motion that will come back for a second and third reading at the Sept. 19 council meeting.

The Lethbridge Housing Authority has applied for a zoning change for the empty lot at 416 Stafford Drive North.

The lot is currently owned by Alberta Social Housing Corporation.

The LHA wants to develop a social housing facility with 30 supportive housing units, in addition to a medical clinic and pharmacy.

Today, City Council had a Special Meeting at 1:30 p.m. with one item: first reading of Bylaw 6411 – Land Use Bylaw Amendment 416 Stafford Dr N, which passed unanimously.



A public hearing, along with second and third reading will be held on September 19. #yql pic.twitter.com/FkocI05Hrh — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) August 29, 2023

"This particular build is very focused on recovery," said Robin James, CEO of the Lethbridge Housing Authority. "Keeping people safely and securely housed, giving them a place to be and not in our downtown core or in the streets or where they're negatively impacting the community."

The Sept. 19 reading will be open to the public to speak toward the motion before it gets passed or declined by council.

