Lethbridge Hurricanes near the top of the eastern conference a month into the season

A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.

So far this year the Hurricanes have won seven games at home and have yet to lose in regulation.

“Really liked our start to the game," said Hurricanes assistant coach, Ryan Aasman after the game. "We were very energetic off the hop. We like playing at home. We played good. Our fans are awesome, so we were off to a good start. A little bit of momentum. But I liked our details and our goals."

Clicking on and off ice

Their strong home record has helped propel the Hurricanes to second in the Eastern Conference and first in the Central Division.

Players feel the team is clicking both on and off the ice.

“I think we're gelling pretty well together as a team, all the boys are getting together, having fun off the ice and we're connecting on the ice to get a few wins,” said rookie defenceman, Ryder Ellis.

A big driver behind the Canes' early season success has been players taking the next step in their development.

Through 12 games, defenceman Will Sharpe has 11 points which already matches his point total from all of last season.

“Just being a little bit more comfortable in the league it helps a lot. Goes a long way. But, you know, you can't just do it by yourself. the teammates are here are great so everybody has been helped me to perform,” said Sharpe.

Keep working

The Canes know they have to keep working to build off of their momentum so far.

They got off to a similar hot start last year before eventually winding up as the seventh seed in the eastern conference.

“They got to be on top of how they operate off the ice in the gym," said Aasman. "Getting proper rest is always going to be huge. Managing that and then making sure that our details within our game are important.

"We got to know there's lots of aspects of the game that we need to be dialed in on," he added, "and we have to make sure that we're competing every night and every day in practice."

The Hurricanes are back in action Friday night as they play the Calgary Hitmen at home.