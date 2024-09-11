Lethbridge firefighters hold annual procession to honour fallen first responderson 23rd anniversary of 9/11

Members of the Lethbridge Fire Department took part in a procession on Wednesday to honour all first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Firefighters walked from Station No. 1 to Southminster United Church, where a memorial service was held.

The annual event coincides with 9/11.

Volunteer and professional firefighters took part, along with sheriffs, police and correctional staff.

“Every year we all get together on this day,” said Lethbridge chief fire marshall Troy Hicks, “September 11, to honour those members we have locally of our own fire department over the year that have passed away (that are) considered line of duty deaths,” he said. “And we just contlnue to move forward, try to be safe and try to do our stuff.”

Wednesday marked the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.