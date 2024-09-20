Lethbridge Hurricanes 'excited' for season opener

After a summer of preparation, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are ready to open the 2024-25 season.

They're starting the year off with a home game Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

"I'm excited for the first game of the year, (I've) been looking forward to it all camp and excited about our group this year," said Hurricanes forward Landen Ward.

The hurricanes wrapped up their pre-season on Sunday 6-3 with a win against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

They finished the pre-season with a 2-2 record.

After an intense training camp, players and coaches are eager to start playing for real.

"Our goal during pre-season was just getting better every day," said Hurricanes associate head coach, Matt Anholt.

"I think we were really happy with how we finished the pre-season off," he said. "We're ready to go."

Returning players are still feeling motivated by last year's playoff exit.

The Hurricanes were swept in the first round at the hands of the Swift Current Broncos.

"I Feel like the past few seasons we've lost a few games at the start of the season that we needed to win, and in order for us to be a higher seed in the playoffs, I feel like the start of the season here is really important for us," said forward Logan Wormald.

The Hurricanes will also be without a few key players Friday.

Noah Chadwick, Miguel Marques, Harrison Meneghin and Brayden Edwards are all away at NHL camps.

Friday's puck drop is 7 p.m.