Lethbridge man charged after barricading himself inside home

A Lethbridge man faces charges following a Tuesday incident where he is alleged to have barricaded himself inside a northside home.

Tuesday, police say a man with outstanding warrants relating to a domestic assault wouldn't come out of his house.

After making a number of attempts to get him to leave, officers from the critical incident team were deployed.

When more efforts to get the man to leave the house failed, police used a chemical agent, which resulted in the man leaving and being taken into custody.

Logan Conrad Richard Drake, 31, of Lethbridge was charged with failing to comply with release conditions and resisting a peace officer. Drake remains in custody pending a bail hearing.