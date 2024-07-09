Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.

RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.

The shooting in the community about 80 kilometres west of Lethbridge was reported to police on July 3, at about 7:20 a.m.

Officers found a victim who had been shot in the foot.

Following an investigation, RCMP identified 32-year-old Mitchel Brandon as the suspect. Officials said he is believed to be driving a 1996 white Chevrolet Suburban with an Alberta licence plate CAC 453.

Brandon has not been located, but police said he faces charges aggravated assault as well as multiple firearm and driving infractions.

He is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall, 77 kilograms (170 pounds), having a fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen dressed in all black clothing including a black Helly Hansen jacket and black Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000.