CALGARY -- Investigators with the Lethbridge Police Service are thanking the public and media for their help in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in mid-October.

Officers were called to the scene, in the intersection of South Parkside Drive and Parkside Drive South, at about 8:50 a.m. on Oct. 17.

When they arrived, witnesses told them the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had left the scene.

Police released details about the vehicle, identified as a red Chevrolet Silverado, a day later.

Lethbridge police say they have now found the truck involved in the crash and identified the driver.

There are no details on any charges at this time.