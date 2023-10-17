Lethbridge School Division offers update on alleged sexual assault by football players

The Lethbridge School Division says its high school football team at the centre of a sexual assault case will be allowed to participate in team activities, including practices, but has not been cleared to play.

The division gave the update on its website on Monday, saying that everyone in the region have been "deeply impacted by the distressing nature of the recent incident that occurred at Chinook High School and the severity of the criminal charges."

Lethbridge police charged four players of the Chinook Coyotes following the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy – another member of the team – on Oct. 3.

Officials say the boy was forcibly confined in the locker room during the attack.

The accused have not been named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but police say two are 17 years old and two are 16 years old.

Following the assault, the Chinook Coyotes were not allowed to play or practice.

Now, more than two weeks after the assault, players are allowed to practice and participate in programs to "support their wellness and begin to address the conditions that allowed this incident to happen," the division said.

The school division also said it is investigating "the current and past conditions" that may have precipitated the assault.

"Our students and student athletes should expect to be safe within our schools, and while participating in school-sponsored activities. The incident involving a group of players in the football program at Chinook is evidence our Division has work to do to fully realize this expectation," it wrote.

(Supplied/hudl.com)

In addition to the team wellness activities, the Lethbridge School Division says it has enlisted the help of Kevin Cameron, an internationally recognized expert in trauma response.

Cameron works with the Centre for Trauma Informed Practices and is assigned to help in the process.

A number of measures have also been put in place to ensure the safety of all team members, including:

Enhanced supervision and safety practices at all team activities;

Lessons to teach positive team culture and relationships; and

Directed wellness supports for members of the football team.

'ANGER AND FRUSTRATION'

The school division says the days ahead will include a number of "challenges" and it asked for community support.

It said some members of the football team have been harassed.

"We understand that serious and traumatic events such as this trigger feelings of anger and frustration. We ask that all stakeholders refrain from directing these feelings towards members of the football team and members of our school communities.

"Harassment of any kind is not acceptable."

Supports are also being made available to all students at Chinook High School, the division said.

The Chinook High School wellness team can be reached at 403-320-7565 or by going online.

In addition, there are also many community organizations that can assist, including the following: