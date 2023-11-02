Lethbridge taking steps to maintain water supply as dam levels remain low

Though the days of hot summer weather are behind us, the demand for water in southern Alberta remains.

According to Doug Kaupp, general manager of water and wastewater services with the City of Lethbridge, volume in the Oldman Reservoir is the lowest it’s been since it was built in the early 1990s.

As a result, the City of Lethbridge is taking proactive measures to maintain the water supply as winter approaches.

"The water treatment plant has an intake cannel that carries the water from the bank of the river into the treatment plant, and we're having that dredged out," Kaupp said.

The city says there is no current danger of running out of drinking water, but levels are lower than usual.

In August, the city asked residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water, which saw a 20 per cent reduction in peak water consumption.

Even though no restrictions are in place at this time, Kaupp says there is still a possibility for city officials to look at conservation efforts throughout the winter.

"We have restriction plans, that if necessary, we can implement to help make the necessary reductions depending on what the supply looks like," he explained.

The city says an above average snowfall this winter is needed to bring levels back to normal, which Kaupp says will likely happen.

In the meantime, Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge, says there are ways residents can get involved too.

"One of the biggest ones is when it comes to thing like dishwashers and laundry," she said. "Just making sure that you're running full loads of those and you're not just running the dishwasher with a couple of plates in it."

"Now is a great time to fix those leaks… if you have a tap that’s leaking, replace the washer and that can save water."

Sheppard adds changing your behaviour can make the biggest impact.

"If you're someone who likes long showers, maybe shorten those up by a few minutes," Sheppard said. "Keeping that pitcher of water in the fridge instead of running the tap to make it cold. They seem like small things, but with water levels so low it's about all of us doing our part."

City staff are in regular discussion with Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (AEPA) regarding the Oldman dam levels and any forecasted impacts to the city's water supply.