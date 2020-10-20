CALGARY -- Lethbridge now has nine separate outbreaks, health officials announced Tuesday during its latest COVID-19 update.

A number of supportive living/home living sites were added to the list Tuesday, which includes the following:

Long term care facilities:

Edith Cavell Care Centre (four cases, all active).

Supportive living/home living sites:

Columbia Assisted Living (two cases, both active);

Extendicare Fairmont Park (two cases, one recovered, one active), and;

Lethbridge Family Services (six cases, all recovered).

Other facilities and settings:

Cavendish Farms (18 cases, 16 active, two recovered);

Children's House Child Care Society, Lethbridge: (18 cases, eight active, 10 recovered);

Lethbridge Coalhurst Good News Centre, in Coalhurst (45 cases, one active, 44 recovered);

Meridian Manufacturing (11 cases, two active, nine recovered), and;

ROC Christian Ministries, Coaldale (19 cases, 16 active, three recovered).

At Tuesday's press conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw was asked why some restrictions were being placed on Edmonton and not on Lethbridge, she said there was one big difference between the two cities.

"One of the differences I have about Lethbridge that's different than Edmonton is that we know where (Lethbridge's cases) have come from, and spread," she said. "In Edmonton, unfortunately, we don't know the source."

The City of Lethbridge was placed under a COVID-19 watch Oct. 13 by the province after a number of outbreaks were announced.

Mayor Chris Spearman described the rising numbers as a 'wakeup call' for the city.

"We don't want to overreact," Spearman said. "But we want to emphasize it's so important to follow the medical guidelines. People are frustrated. They want to see their relatives. They want to see their friends. They want life to return to normal - but it's also important to maintain public health. We all have a esponsbility to do that together."