The Calgary Fire Department responded to the community of Douglasdale/Douglasgen on Tuesday afternoon after a lightning strike set a home's roof ablaze.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Douglas Woods Terrace S.E. at around 5 p.m. following reports of a fire.

"On arrival, crews reported flames showing from the roof," said CFD Central District Chief Innes Fraser.

Fraser says there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the lightning strike and all seven escaped the building unharmed.

According to Fraser, fires sparked by lightning strikes are not a rare occurrence in Calgary.

Firefighters remained on scene into the evening to ensure hotspots didn't reignite.