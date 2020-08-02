CALGARY -- A quick response to a fire ended up saving a home in Falconridge Saturday night.

Officials told CTV News a small fire broke out at a home on Fallswater Road N.E. when its natural gas meter was hit by a bolt of lightning.

The incident ended up rupturing the gas line and the leak fed the fire.

Luckily, crews responded to the scene shortly afterwards, put out the fire and sealed up the leak until it could be properly repaired.

The damage was limited to the exterior of the home.