Lightning strikes home in southeast Calgary, starting fire in attic

A lightning bolt struck a home in Calgary’s southeast Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., thunderstorms started over Calgary, with lightning striking the roof of a home on Midridge Rise S.E.

“It did start a fire in the attic space,” said Calgary Fire Department District Chief Gordon Fercho. “Crews arrived and did get water on the attic space in a rapid fashion to contain it to the attic.”

Fercho said there was nobody at home, but one pet was safely extricated from the residence.

He said a significant amount of damage was done to the roof and attic.

“The home will not be habitable for a while,” he said.” The ceiling had to come down. It will need some restoration work, but it will be habitable.”

He said the fire was contained to the roof and attic and there was no damage to the rest of the house or the neighbour’s homes.

Fire crews and police on scene at a house that was struck by lightning Saturday night in southeast Calgary. (Photo: Darren Wright)

Lydia McKernan was watching TV with her sister in a house across the street when the lightning hit the house.

“We were like, oh my heart rate!” McKernan said. “And then I look up, the house across the street is in flames!

“The flames were like, 10, 20 feet high,” she added. “I just panicked. My sister and I screamed a bit, called 911 immediately and then all the fire trucks and emergency personnel showed up.”

She said a neighbour broke down a door because they were worried there was a dog inside.

“Smoke was pouring out the top,” she said. “And the emergency personnel all arrived within about six minutes, so it was pretty scary.”