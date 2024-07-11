Livestock auctioneer ready for competition at Calgary Stampede

The final weekend of the Calgary Stampede will include an event that celebrates its deep agricultural roots – auctioneering.

The International Livestock Auctioneering Championship will be held on Saturday at the Nutrien Western Events Centre.

Auctioneer Rob Bergevin is among the competitors and remembers his start in the business more than three decades ago after an employer prodded him into making auctioneering his calling.

“I was working in the cattle business and they suggested that maybe with the gift of the gab that I had, that I might make a good auctioneer,” Bergevin said, in an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

Bergevin is perhaps best known for his role overseeing the Stampede’s annual chuckwagon auction.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

“It’s our responsibility as an auctioneer to get our homework done and have an idea of who’s interested in who and where their levels might be,” said Bergevin.

Bergevin also provided an on-the-spot demonstration of his skills, simulating an auction for a necktie.