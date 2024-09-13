Loblaw using body-worn cameras at 2 Calgary stores as part of pilot project

Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.

"Violent encounters at retail locations across the country have increased dramatically in recent years," explained Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a statement to CTV News.

"By piloting body cameras, we continue to do what we can to protect our customers and team."

The participating Calgary stores are the Real Canadian Superstore in the East Village on Sixth Avenue S.E., and the Shoppers Drug Mart next door.

Employees will be wearing Axon Body Workforce cameras.

Rick Smith, founder and CEO of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Axon Enterprise, says the company's mission is to use technology to reduce violence.

"What might at first seem like low-level retail crime can explode into violence. We're seeing dramatic increases of violent encounters in stores," he said in a video posted to the company's YouTube channel.

In a blog post, the company points to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey that found 67 per cent of retailers reported an increase of aggression and violence in 2023 compared to 2022.

"Today, it's actually really difficult to be on the front lines," said Fabio De Rango, Shoppers Drug Mart owner/pharmacist, in the Axon video.

"The reality is violence against our staff members, against our team members, is at an all-time high, and the trend isn't getting better – it's getting worse."

"My employees don't feel safe," he added. "They come to work and, unfortunately, they feel scared if they're isolated or if they're in a corner of the store where they're alone."

The NRF survey found that in 2023, more than 45 per cent of retailers adjusted specific store operating hours, with nearly 30 per cent reducing or altering in-store product selections, and 28 per cent completely closing store locations, due to the rise of violence.

It's an issue that Calgary's police chief Mark Neufeld is well aware of.

"We've seen a growth in violence against police and peace officers in public spaces over the last number of years, and that's carried straight on through to private spaces, so it's definitely been an issue that we're been trying to tackle here in Calgary," he said in the Axon video.