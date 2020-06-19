CALGARY -- Alberta families who've been struggling to make ends meet as a result of job losses and rising costs will be in for another shock at the end of the month, an advocacy group says.

The Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) says June 30 marks the end of the cap on child care fees at 22 of the original child care centres that were part of a pilot project introduced by the previous government.

While the funding at 100 other centres will last until next year, the AFL says without any further commitment from the Kenney government, Alberta families will be forced to pay the price.

"Child care is pivotal for Alberta families and workers to be able to participate in our economy and society. Without these affordable child care centres open many workers, most often women, will not be able to return to their jobs," said Siobhan Vipond, secretary-treasurer for the AFL, in a release.

"Child care is one of the most important programs for governments to invest in."

Child care costs are among the highest expenses faced by families in Edmonton and Calgary. The AFL says they can be as much as $1,500 per month per child depending on age.

The cap on child care also helped women enter the workforce and contribute to the provincial economy, the organization says.

"It also helped ensure financial security for families across Alberta – including those who work in child care," said Vipond. "The program also provided important professional development and wage top-ups to ensure well-trained child care workers were fairly compensated and if needed, could also afford their own child care."

The AFL is calling on the Kenney government to make the issue a priority and put a universal system of affordable child care in place.

The $25/day child care pilot under the Notley government created approximately 1,300 affordable child care spaces and resulted in the hiring of 119 child care workers.