CALGARY -- A home theatre, sunroom, and a two-storey wine cellar are among the many features winners of the 2020 Foothills Hospital Home Lottery can expect to enjoy as part of the grand prize.

In an exclusive look inside the $2.6 million, 4,300 square-foot grand prize show home, the Calgary Health Trust highlighted dozens of modern amenities of the Cranston Riverstone home.

Other features include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and panoramic river valley views.

The lottery also offers over 4,000 additional prizes to be won, ranging from new pontoon boats to new vehicles, and trips to destinations including Norway, Italy, and Peru.

Proceeds from the lottery go towards new cardiac catheterization labs at the Foothills Medical Centre, labs that are instrumental in treating cardiac patients.

"Anytime we can bring in technology that will allow patients to go home sooner is something we really want to get behind," said Valerie Ball of Calgary Health Trust. "It means less infections for patients, less risk during surgery, and getting patients home to their families much quicker."

The lottery hopes to raise up to $6 million for the hospital.

The show home located at 181 Cranbrook Point S.E. will be open to the public beginning Feb. 21. Viewing hours are between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m.on weekends.

Tickets for the Hospital Home Lottery are available here.