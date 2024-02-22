CALGARY
    • Lynx Air files for creditor protection, ceasing operations on Feb. 26

    Calgary-based airline Lynx Air announced Thursday that it has filed for creditor protection from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.

    The airline said in a release that it will cease operations at midnight, Monday, Feb. 26, with flights continuing until then.

    “Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time,” it said in the release.

    “Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel. Additional information for Lynx customers is available on the Frequently Asked Questions page."

    In a statement to CTV News on Thursday night, a Lynx Air spokesperson said the company recognizes the announcement creates challenges for its passengers.

    “Right now, we are focused on working with passengers currently in transit to find alternative arrangements to reach their destination,” the statement read.

    Lynx launched its first flight in April 2022.

    “Tremendous work was put into the launch, growth and expansion of Lynx Air over the past two years, offering a low-cost, seamless travel experience for Canadians,” Lynx Air said in a statement posted to social media.

    “The compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital, regulatory costs and competitive tension in the Canadian market have ultimately proven too steep a mountain for our organization to overcome.”

    Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s minister of transport, said his office has been in touch with Lynx Air, in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

    “For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible,” Rodriguez said.

    “I expect Lynx to fully refund you if your fare won’t be honoured.”

    WestJet offering discounted fares

    WestJet is offering assistance to passengers affected by Lynx Air’s sudden shutdown.

    The airline will have a 25 per cent discount in place on all economy fares on non-stop WestJet routes previously served by Lynx, for travel between Feb. 22 and Oct. 26. The discount is available until Feb. 29.

    For any passengers that planned to fly back to Canada from the United States or sun destinations before Feb. 29, WestJet has capped fares at $250, plus taxes and fees, for any northbound economy cabin fares on non-stop routes previously served by Lynx.

    “All bookings should be made online through westjet.com. WestJet has managed pricing to ensure fares reflect a reduction from what would typically be charged,” WestJet said in a press release.

    The discounted fares will be reflected on WestJet’s website on Friday, Feb. 23.

    The airline said all domestic fares on non-stop routes previously served by Lynx will not exceed $500, plus taxes and fees, for travel up until Feb. 29.

    More information can be found on WestJet’s website.

